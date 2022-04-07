West Ham vs Lyon: Confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Europa League quarter-final

West Ham host Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League last eight tie at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are flying and secured their status as serious contenders in this competition after victory over Sevilla in the last 16, with a raucous atmosphere carrying the hosts home after goals from Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko.

David Moyes will go head to head against Peter Bosz, with OL dangerous opponents having won at Porto 1-0 in the last round before closing out the tie at home with a 1-1 draw.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve been here a long time and seen the lows of relegation battles to being in the quarter-final of the Europa League,” says Aaron Cresswell. “That’s what we want as a club, we want progression and as players we want to play in those competitions against the best players in the world. It’s fantastic.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg:

When and where is it?

The first leg of the quarter-final between West Ham vs Lyon at the London Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 7 April.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch West Ham vs Lyon on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Lyon XI: Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Mendes, Ndombele; Faivre, Paqueta, Aouar; Dembele

Odds

West Ham win: 21/20

Draw: 12/5

Lyon win: 13/5

Prediction

West Ham fans created an intimidating atmosphere that clearly rattled Sevilla in the last round, and we expect a similar occasion here. We’ll lean towards a narrow home win, West Ham 1-0 Lyon.

