West Ham vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham United face Liverpool in East London on Sunday afternoon as they look to overtake the Reds in the Premier League table.

The Hammers are enjoying an excellent start to the season, including knocking out Manchester United and Manchester City on their way to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, topping their Europa League group by four points, and knocking on the door of a Champions League spot in the domestic standings.

Liverpool’s early season form has been strong too and they are already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating Atlético Madrid 2-0 in midweek, but disappointing draws against the likes of Brighton and Brentford after conceding the lead mean they need a victory in order to keep up with leaders Chelsea.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4:30pm in the UK on Sunday 7 November, and will take place at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Team news

Liverpool’s injury issues have been compounded by the hamstring problem suffered by Roberto Firmino against Atlético Madrid in midweek, which Jürgen Klopp described as “serious” in his Friday press conference and will keep the Brazilian out for at least four weeks. Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez are also out until after the international break, but Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are available after returning in midweek.

David Moyes’ only injury concerns are Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko, who both missed the Europa League draw away at Genk on Thursday night, but neither would be likely to start here even if fully fit. Vladimir Coufal started at right-back in that fixture, suggesting 21-year-old Ben Johnson could be given his fourth successive league start in the Czech’s stead.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mané.

Odds

West Ham 39/10

Draw 16/5

Liverpool 3/4

Prediction

With two strong defences and both sides in strong form this will be a tightly contest matched, but the Hammers haven’t come up against anybody operating at the level Mohamed Salah is this season, and the Egyptian could prove the difference. 2-1 to Liverpool.

