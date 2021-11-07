West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool face West Ham United today as they try to continue the stunning away form which has underpinned their season so far, against a Hammers side flying themselves at home and abroad.

The Reds have scored a minimum of three goals in all five of their away fixtures so far this season, including five each in their most recent two victories, over Watford at Vicarage Road and Manchester United at Old Trafford. With 29 goals in 10 matches so far, Jürgen Klopp’s men are the top scorers in the division.

The Irons, meanwhile, have won four of their last five matches in the league and are going well in Europe too, leading their group by four points with two matches remaining. Both of their league defeats this season have come at home, though, against Brentford and Manchester United. Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium below, following the conclusion of Everton vs Tottenham.

Show latest update 1636300046 88’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham Woodwork! Lo Celso almost wins the match in the final two minutes. A tackle in midfield sees Spurs surge forward, it’s played to Lo Celso who cuts in on his left foot and bends one past Pickford from distance – but it crashes back out off the post and the home team survive. Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:47 1636299842 84’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham Son is booed off by the home fans – a reminder of the incident which saw Andre Gomes injured a couple of seasons back. Is that a suggestion that Conte is going to settle for a point in this game? Spurs have hardly challenged for all three so far, that’s for sure. Ndombele will see them able to carry the ball upfield somewhat better perhaps, but Spurs just cannot make it stick in the final third at all. TOT sub: Ndombele on for Son Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:44 1636299667 80’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham Son delivers a deep cross but it’s straight into Pickford’s hands. Everton immediately head up the pitch again and some good hold-up play from Richarlison ends in Coleman producing a delivery from deep too…but it’s aimless and easily headed away. Into the final 10 minutes and the home team seem to have lost some spark, some of their ideas in how to build up – and another low ball from Digne is tapped wide by Gray from inside the box. EVE sub: Holgate for Allan Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:41 1636299388 76’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham Richarlison is almost in on goal after a lofted pass over the defence, with Doherty five yards deeper than the rest of the defence and playing the forward onside – but a missed first touch lets the Everton man down and the chance is gone. Spurs are largely reduced to counter-attacking from about 60 yards from goal right now, for most of the second half indeed. Precisely no shots on target today from Conte’s new side. Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:36 1636299019 72’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham Son races clear and drags a shot across goal, but the offside flag goes up thereafter. Only about five yards off. Double change from Antonio Conte as he looks to alter Spurs’ build-up play – might be more of a 3-5-2 now rather than the trio in the front line. We’ll see where Lo Celso ends up, but the momentum of the game is with the home team right now. TOT sub: Reguilon and Lucas Moura off, Doherty and Lo Celso on. Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:30 1636298853 68’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham Chris Kavanagh is not a popular man inside Goodison Park right now. Allan is raging, the fans are booing, but the ball is back in play and Spurs pick themselves up again. Everton’s players are responding to the crowd and trying to play with more intensity – it’s extremely loud right now inside the ground! They just need a big chance to fall the way of their front men and the roof might well come off. Richarlison appeals for a handball – never in a million years – Davies fires in a shot which is deflected wide. Then the Brazilian forward is down in the area again and about 10 players are all crowded around pushing each other. End result: nothing much, just a corner and a booking for Richarlison and Romero for their aggressive stance. The latter possibly fortunate it’s only that colour. Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:27 1636298591 64’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham The ref goes to look at the pitchside monitor and decides that Lloris has made a touch on the ball after all – NO penalty for Everton! Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:23 1636298497 Penalty! 62’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham Penalty to Everton! Gordon goes down outside the box, the ref says play on, Richarlison beats Lloris to the ball and goes down and the ref immediately whistles and points to the spot! Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:21 1636298318 59’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham Emerson a lilttle lucky to get a foul given his way after he loses the ball in midfield. Delph’s return to the starting line-up comes to an end after an hour – this was his first Premier League start in 11 months, remember. It’s over a year since his last full 90 in this competition. Gordon goes down under a challenge from Ben Davies but the referee says it’s fine. At the other end Emerson Royal crosses into the area but again Keane is there to clear. We’re just about to the hour mark and the match feels a little more on the edge now, a little more attacking intent from both sides. EVE sub: Tom Davies on for Delph Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:18 1636298179 54’ – Everton 0-0 Tottenham Better play from Spurs to sustain a little more pressure on the Everton goal but the home side stand firm. A corner is well-defended and Townsend looks to counter-attack, but Ben Davies is well-placed to come across and make a tackle. Townsend then just misses a header as he looks to get on the end of a cross and Lloris makes the save. Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 15:16

Source Link West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today