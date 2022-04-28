West Ham vs Frankfurt prediction: How will Europa League semi-final play out tonight?

West Ham host Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday amid rumours their star midfielder Declan Rice could be leaving the club.

The rumour mill is abuzz that the England international being courted by Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea. But manager David Moyes is remaining calm about the situation.

“I’ve said it and I think we have said what we think,” the boss said. “We like Dec and he’s got three and a half years to go on his contract so I don’t think there is any big panic.

“We’ve got three and a half years so it isn’t the biggest priority. We’ve got other priorities, trying to add to the squad and get other positions in.

“Maybe he just wants more money. People do turn down contracts. It is not unusual for players at clubs to turn down contracts, maybe it is a negotiation tactic.”

But will he play against Frankfurt and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, 28 April at the London Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be live on BT Sport and subscribers will also be able to stream the game on BT’s website and app.

Team news

West Ham are in an injury crisis as Issa Diop is out alongside Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna. David Moyes will have free pick of the rest of his squad.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, will be without Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic who are both suspended. Other than that the German side do not have injuries to contend with.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku; Fornals, Bowen; Antonio

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Hasebe; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre

Odds

West Ham – 10/11

Draw – 23/10

Frankfurt – 3/1

Prediction

West Ham have the home advantage and have been courageous in their European run so far. Frankfurt will cause them problems and their defence will be tested but the Hammers should be able to get a win. West Ham 2-0 Frankfurt.

