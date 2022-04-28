West Ham vs Frankfurt live stream: How to watch the Europa League fixture online and on TV

West Ham host Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday evening.

Hammers manager David Moyes is aware of how big a game it is for the club and has even gone as far as to say it’s the biggest in their history.

“It’s one of the biggest games in the club’s history in a long time,” he told Sky Sports. “I want to give everybody the best chance to be ready to be as fit as we can be. It’s difficult when you have important Premier League games in the middle of it.”

The club lost to Chelsea on Sunday with a late Christian Pulisic goal but they will be hoping to continue their form in European football.

But who will line-up for the teams and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, 28 April at the London Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be live on BT Sport and subscribers will also be able to stream the game on BT’s website and app.

Team news

West Ham are in an injury crisis as Issa Diop is out alongside Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna. David Moyes will have free pick of the rest of his squad.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, will be without Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic who are both suspended. Other than that the German side do not have injuries to contend with.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku; Fornals, Bowen; Antonio

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Hasebe; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre

Odds

West Ham – 10/11

Draw – 23/10

Frankfurt – 3/1

Prediction

West Ham have the home advantage and have been courageous in their European run so far. Frankfurt will cause them problems and their defence will be tested but the Hammers should be able to get a win. West Ham 2-0 Frankfurt.

