West Ham vs Frankfurt LIVE: Europa League semi-final team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow live updates as West Ham look to continue their European run against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals. After defeating Sevilla and Lyon to reach this stage, West Ham are playing in their first European semi-final in 46 years and in a remarkable twist of fate, face the same opposition as they did back in 1976.

The Hammers defeated Eintracht Frankfurt to advance to the final of the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final, in one of the greatest nights in the club’s history, and will be looking to repeat the trick in what is set to be another memorable occasion at the London Stadium.

David Moyes has taken the club from the brink of Premier League relegation to the verge of a European final in just two years, and West Ham are also now dreaming of securing Champions League qualification through winning the Europa League this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt shocked Barcelona at the Nou Camp to reach the final four and the Bundesliga side will be backed by their passionate travelling support ahead of next week’s second leg in Germany. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig and Rangers will also seek to reach the final, which takes place in Sevilla on May 15. Follow live updates from West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, below:

