West Ham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Two Premier League matches are on show on Easter Sunday, before the world of football turns its attention to the FA Cup semi-final and we’ll have coverage of it all right here on the Independent. First up, the focus is on east London, where West Ham United host Burnley, who hit the headlines on Friday for the surprise sacking of manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets are four points from safety with eight games to play as they battle for survival in the top flight, with the last game under Dyche being the 2-0 defeat to bottom club Norwich last week. The Hammers, meanwhile, also lost by the same scoreline at Brentford at the same time – but in midweek matters took a massive upturn as they overcame Lyon in the Europa League to book a semi-final berth against Eintracht Frankfurt.

While David Moyes’ team will naturally be hoping for a trophy and the Champions League spot which comes with it, they still have domestic matters to attend to as well if they want to seal a coveted top-six finish, being three points behind both Manchester United and Arsenal at present, having played a game more than the Gunners. Follow all the live updates from West Ham vs Burnley, with updates from Newcastle vs Leicester below:

Show latest update 1650216888 FT: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace Chelsea have lost three of their last four FA Cup finals. Defeats to Arsenal in 2017 and 2020 were followed up by a loss to Leicester last year. However, they did get the better of Manchester United in the 2018 final. Amazing to think they will be in their fifth FA Cup final in six seasons. Incredible consistency. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:34 1650216695 FT: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace And here is the second goal of the game from Mason Mount – a strike which ultimately put the game beyond Crystal Palace. Chelsea will now place Liverpool in the FA Cup final on May 14. A repeat of the Carabao Cup final from earlier in the season. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:31 1650216591 FT: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace Here was the opener from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. A little deflection, but still a nice finish from the Chelsea midfielder. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:29 1650216249 FT: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace Full-time: That’s it. Chelsea are into their third successive FA Cup final thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount. After a poor first half, Loftus-Cheek broke the deadlock midway through the second half after his venomous drive found its way past Jack Butland with the help of a slight deflection off Joachim Andersen. And 11 minutes later they doubled their advantage as a silky move was finished off classily by Mount. Palace had their own chances through Andersen and Cheikhou Kouyate, but ultimately the quality in the Chelsea team prevailed. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:24 1650216113 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace 90+2 mins: There were three minutes of stoppage time added, by the way. Rudiger finds himself in the box and tries an effort which is blocked for another Chelsea corner. Into the final 60 seconds we go. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:21 1650216060 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace 90+1 mins: SHOULD BE THREE! Werner scampers down the left again and pulls it across for Lukaku who somehow hits the post from four yards out! Ziyech then follows up but Guehi gets his body in the way to block on the line. How did Lukaku not score there?! Incredible. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:21 1650215965 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace 90 mins: Werner is in down the left again and he crosses for Lukaku who has failed to take up a position in the middle. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:19 1650215933 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace 89 mins: Chelsea professionally seeing the game out now. It was an even contest until the hour mark when Tuchel’s side began to go through the gears and pinched their two goals. Not been a classic by any means. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:18 1650215816 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace 87 mins: Milivojevic’s first action is to clip a wayward pass beyond Olise and Ward. Not the best start for a sub. Werner breaks for Chelsea but he doesn’t get the ball out of his feet quickly enough to feed Lukaku and Palace sweep up. Hakim Ziyech – on for Mason Mount – was fuming about that. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:16 1650215696 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace 85 mins: Kouyate has been replaced by Luka Milivojevic. He is going to have to produce something very special to turn this one around now. Dylan Terry 17 April 2022 18:14

