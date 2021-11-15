West Ham ‘surprised’ by UEFA punishment

West Ham have requested full written reasons from UEFA after being banned from selling tickets for their next away match in Europe due to crowd trouble during their Europa League trip to Genk.

The Premier League club have also been fined 34,500 euros (£29,260) following the 2-2 draw in Belgium on November 4.

In a statement on the club website, West Ham said: “We are surprised to receive these sanctions and disappointed for the fans who have behaved impeccably and supported the team throughout and will now be unable to travel to the next away Europa League fixture.

“The club has requested the full written reasons from UEFA regarding these sanctions and have asked them to expedite our request given that further delay could impact supporters once again.”

According to a statement from UEFA, the ticket ban and a fine of 30,000 euros (£25,444) were imposed for “crowd disturbances”.

Flares were thrown onto the pitch during Genk’s clash with West Ham (Olivier Matthys/AP)

An additional 4,500 euros (£3,816) fine was handed down for the “throwing of objects” by travelling fans.

West Ham are due to travel to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on November 25.

According to the Hammers’ official website, a full allocation of 1,700 tickets for the visit to the Allianz Stadion in the Austrian capital has already sold out.

West Ham said fans who have already bought tickets for the game would be automatically refunded if the sanctions are upheld and said there were concerns due to the short notice of the decision.

Flares are lit prior to the Group H Europa League match (Olivier Matthys/AP)

West Ham top Europa League Group H, with the draw at Genk’s Luminus Arena earlier this month leaving them with 10 points from a possible 12.

Fan trouble also flared when Rapid Vienna were beaten 2-0 at the London Stadium on October 30, leading to three arrests.

David Moyes’ Hammers, third in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wolves, complete the group stage of the European competition at home to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on December 9.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link West Ham ‘surprised’ by UEFA punishment