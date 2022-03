West Ham star Manuel Lanzini escapes car crash with no injuries

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has walked away from a car crash uninjured after being involved in an accident.

The 29-year-old was on his way to the Premier League club’s east London training ground in Rush Green when the collision took place on the A12 around 2pm on Friday, the PA news agency understands.

Lanzini, who was being driven by a chauffeur, was assessed by medics and suffered no injuries.

It is understood that he did not go to hospital.

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini during a training session (Adam Davy/PA)

He is expected to play in the team’s clash with Everton on Sunday after being away on international duty with Argentina.

The player has been a key member of West Ham’s line-up this season, with manager David Moyes previously crediting him as “really helping” the team.

West Ham are currently in seventh place in the league with 48 points.

Their most recent match with rivals Tottenham Hotspur saw them lose 3-1.

A spokesman for West Ham said: “I can confirm the accident took place.”

