West Ham fans accused of racially abusing Orthodox Jewish man on flight to European match

Two West Ham United football fans will go on trial next year accused of racially aggravated harassment while travelling to a match in Europe.

Lee Carey, 56, and Jak Bruce, 31, are accused of directing chants towards a man in Orthodox Jewish dress on a flight from Stansted Airport to Eindhoven in the Netherlands on 4 November 2021.

Essex Police said the pair were travelling to a game against Belgian side Genk.

Neither Carey, of Romford, east London, nor Bruce, of Dartford, Kent, have been asked to enter a plea at Chelmsford Crown Court, but both indicated they would deny the alleged public order offence at an earlier magistrates’ court hearing.

Judge Mary Loram QC bailed both defendants until their trial, which is due to begin in the week of 27 February with a time estimate of three days.

The defendants had appeared at a Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court hearing on 10 May by video link. Both Carey and Bruce spoke only to confirm their identity.

The case was adjourned until 17 May while the prosecution considered whether or not it had jurisdiction.

She set a further administrative hearing on June 13 to address the issue of jurisdiction.

