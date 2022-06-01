West Ham defender Kurt Zouma sentenced over Snapchat cat kicking video

Posted on June 1, 2022

Kurt Zouma has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after he admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The West Ham defender, 27, drew international condemnation after footage emerged of him volleying the pet across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head, saying: “I swear I’ll kill it.”

He pleaded guilty at Thames Magistrates Court in east London last week to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a cat, after blaming the family pet for damaging a chair.

