West Ham: David Moyes ‘baffled’ by pitch invader who ruined attack during Lyon draw

April 8, 2022

David Moyes has criticised the supporter who ran onto the pitch and ruined a promising attack during his side’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Lyon.

The West Ham manager was left “baffled” by the fan’s behaviour and also suggested the visiting side’s earlier goal could have been ruled out for a foul.

“This is a really good football club doing so many good things to improve but those things tonight didn’t help the team,” Moyes said of the incident.

“We were on a counter-attack with an opportunity to score.”

