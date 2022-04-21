Wembley beef up security for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte after Euro 2020 final trouble

Stringent security measures will be in place for Tyson Fury’s heavyweight clash against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Sniffer dogs will be present outside the venue in an attempt to prevent fans from bringing cocaine into the event.

There will also be extra police inside and outside the stadium, along with an increased number of security and stewards as the authorities look to avoid drug and drink-fuelled violence.

With 94,000 fans set to attend the fight, it is to become the largest boxing event ever staged in Britain.

And that brings with it the biggest test for organisers since the heavily disrupted Euro 2020 final between England and Italy last summer.

A total of 51 arrests were made in connection with the match, with 26 occurring at Wembley Stadium.

As a result, there will be an increased police presence at Fury vs Whyte compared with the two fights Anthony Joshua had at the national stadium in 2017 and 2018.

Part of the enhanced security plan also involves any fans caught drinking on Olympic Way or the surrounding streets being asked to hand over their alcohol.

Speaking about the strict measures, British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith said: “From what I understand from the meetings we’ve had with Wembley security and personnel, they’ve beefed it all up a little bit since the Euros when they were caught unawares.

“We’re not being blase but we’ve done Wembley before and we haven’t had many problems. Obviously, we’re always very wary with regard to any event. Anything can happen. But, at the present time, everybody seems satisfied with what is in place.”

