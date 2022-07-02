'We'll walk you home': Hundreds turn up for silent vigil for Zara Aleena

Hundreds of people gathered to trace the steps Zara Aleena took the night she was killed as a tribute to the young woman on Saturday.

Aleena was attacked in Ilford, east London while returning home from a night out last Sunday.

The crowd “walk her home”, as authorities closed down roads to allow those taking part in the vigil to do the journey Aleena was never able to complete.

Aleena’s aunt, Farah Naz said: “This is something that we must all change, it must never happen again.”

