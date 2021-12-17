Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock explains why she quit Hollywood to live ‘in the wilderness’ 25 years ago

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has explained why she left Hollywood 25 years ago.

LeBrock started her career as a model before moving to films, and was known for her role in the 1985 John Hughes film.

She also starred in the 1990 film Hard to Kill, during which she met her future husband Steven Seagal. However, it was following a highly-publicised divorce from the action star in 1996 that she decided to quit the industry.

She has now reflected upon her decision to leave Hollywood, telling Fox News: “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me a bit of good. It just caused trauma. Being famous is not for everybody.”

LeBrock also wanted to raise her children away from the spotlight.

“Hollywood wasn’t a place where I wanted to raise my children,” she said, adding: “My divorce was very much in the press. And I’m just not a Hollywood girl. Never have been. I never really liked the attention.”

LeBrock ended up living in “the wilderness” where she says she “lived with no television for 25 years”.

Kelly LeBrock says fame ‘didn’t do me a bit of good’ (Getty Images)

She added: “I did the best that I could as a single mom. I have three wonderful children. I could always go back to my career; I could never go back to my children.

“Some people can do both,” LeBrock continued, stating: “But I already had the fame and was done with it.”

LeBrock has only sporadically starred in films over the past 25 years, and her latest release is Tomorrow’s Today.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock explains why she quit Hollywood to live ‘in the wilderness’ 25 years ago