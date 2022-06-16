Weather forecast – latest: Britons swelter on hottest day of year, says Met Office

Heatwave warnings

The Met Office has confirmed that today is the hottest day of the year so far after 28C was recorded in St James Park in central London this afternoon.

The forecaster added that the record would be beaten this year as temperatures are set to reach highs of 34C on Friday.

An increase in warm weather over the years in the UK has been linked to climate change, the Met Office has warned describing the sweltering conditions as “rare” for June.

Dr Mark McCarthy, the head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre said: “Climate change has increased the average temperature of UK summers, and it is also increasing the likelihood of experiencing more extreme temperatures during hot spells and heatwaves.”

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a level 3 heat-health alert for south east England, London and east England while a a level 1 alert is in place for northern England.

Show latest update 1655346600 The UK’s weather for Thursday, Friday and weekend On Wednesday, the UK recorded its highest temperature of the year so far. A temperature of 28.2C was recorded at Kew Gardens, in southwest London. But it’s expected that most of the rest of the week is going to be even warmer across most of the UK. Forecasters expect London to be sweltering in 29C heat on Thursday, with other parts of the country not expected to be much cooler. Friday is set to sizzle with an expected high of up to 34C in the capital, while most parts of the midlands, south, and Wales are set to enjoy temperatures in the high 20s and breaking into the 30s. Scotland and northern England are not forecast to have such sweltering heat, with most parts to have temperatures of roughly 15C to 20C. Over the weekend, it’s forecast that the temperatures in hotter parts of the UK will drop to a cooler range of 19C to 24C, with some heavy rain. Lamiat Sabin 16 June 2022 03:30 1655341200 Analysis: Will heatwaves wake us up to the impact of the climate crisis? As heatwaves grip the northern hemisphere, Harry Cockburn, The Independent’s environment correspondent, considers how governments will respond to hotter and earlier summers: Liam James 16 June 2022 02:00 1655335800 UK weather: Britons swelter in 28C heat on hottest day of the year Britons have sweltered in the hottest day of the year, marking the start of a heatwave with temperatures expected to soar to 34C on Friday (Thomas Kingsley writes). Temperatures on Wednesday reached 28C in parts of London, and parts of the southeast were exceptionally hot. The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office issued a Level 3 heat-health alert – the second-highest on a scale of 0-4 – for London, east of England and the southeast, with a level 1 alert in place for northern England. The 28C recorded at St James’s Park in central London makes it the hottest day of the year so far, eclipsing the 27.5C set in mid-May at Heathrow. Parts of the UK were forecast to be warmer than Greek Islands Santorini, Mykonos and Zakynthos – as well as Los Angeles and parts of Barbados. Liam James 16 June 2022 00:30 1655330446 Spain’s heatwave hits young birds hard Spain‘s earliest heatwave in over 40 years is causing extreme stress to the country’s birds and leading baby birds, nesting in buildings, to fall out of their nests as they try to escape the high temperatures. A team at a bird recovery centre in Madrid is treating scores of dehydrated and undernourished baby swifts that fell from their nests in building facades or roof cavities, after they tried to leave before they could properly fly. “Birds are suffering especially in this very early heat wave in June that we are having in Spain,” David Howell, climate and energy adviser at SEO Birdlife told Reuters. “They suffer especially from heat stress and thirst and even in some cases they have to leave the nest to try to find cooler temperatures. For that reason during this period many chicks and nesting fledglings are [found] on the ground, just because they are trying to escape the excess heat.” The heatwave, which has coincided with the hatching season, is expected to last until the end of the week, with temperatures surpassing 40C in many parts of Spain. Night temperatures are also unusually high at between 20C and 25C. Liam James 15 June 2022 23:00 1655325046 Temperatures hit 43C in Spain’s hottest spring heatwave in decades Spain has been hit by its first major heatwave of the year, with temperatures reaching 43C in some parts of the country. Extreme heat warnings are in place across the country, which is grappling with its earliest heatwave in more than four decades. Temperatures have been topping 40C over the past few days, with scorching weather expected to last throughout the week. On Tuesday, forecasters told areas in Seville, Andalusia, Cordoba and Jaen to expect 43C weather. Others – including Madrid and Barcelona – are also facing heat warnings throughout the day with temperatures in the late 30C and early 40C forecast. Liam James 15 June 2022 21:30 1655320846 France fights forest fire as early heatwave spreads More than 100 firefighters were deployed on Wednesday to tackle a forest fire in southern France, as forecasters said one of the earliest heatwaves in decades was threatening to engulf parts of the country. The blaze in the Lozere region, which had burned 70 hectares, had been brought under control overnight but there was a high risk that it could reignite, the local prefecture said. State forecaster Meteo France said a “severe and early heatwave”, caused by a mass of hot air moving up from north Africa, was settling in. It defines a heatwave as a period of abnormally high temperatures sustained over several days, and said 40C could be passed on Friday in the southwest. Weather channel La Chaine Meteo said that, if confirmed, 17 June would be the earliest date on record in France that this temperature threshold was crossed. France’s highest ever temperature – 46C – was recorded on 28 June 28, 201 in the southern village of Verargues. Liam James 15 June 2022 20:20 1655316646 Heatwave grips central US Another sweltering hot day has gripped the middle third of the United States, where dangerously high temperatures were stuck well above normal while officials warned people to stay indoors and hydrated. Millions of Americans who live in major cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta were under heat advisories as the heat index, a measure of what the temperature feels like to the human body, was to climb past 38C, the US National Weather Service (NWS) said. “Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” it said. It is the second day of stifling weather for the middle third of the nation, from Wisconsin and Michigan south through Tennessee and Georgia and into Florida where temperatures neared records in some parts. Many towns have set up cooling stations and centres to help residents get out of the heat. More than 325,000 homes and businesses in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin were without electricity on Wednesday morning, Poweroutage.us reported. Liam James 15 June 2022 19:10 1655312737 RAC warns hot weather will drive spike in breakdowns As the temperature spikes, so will the number of breakdowns on Britain’s roads. Drivers often are not aware that the summer heat can be just as hard on cars as the winter cold. The RAC says the main causes of breakdowns in the heat are battery and alternator issues, worn tyres and clutch failure due to driving on busier roads as people head out of town to enjoy the sun. RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With the temperature ramping up very rapidly this week, we’re expecting a short, sharp spike in breakdowns, especially in central and southern parts of the UK. “It’s important drivers don’t get caught out, so we’re advising they check their car’s oil and coolant levels as soon as they possibly can, particularly if they have a long trip planned in the hottest part of the day. “Drivers should also stay hydrated, which has been shown to have a positive effect on their concentration levels. “Passengers should also be kept as cool and comfortable as possible, so carry plenty of water and plan in sufficient breaks to avoid an already hot car becoming even more heated.” Liam James 15 June 2022 18:05 1655308853 UKHSA upgrades health alert The UK Health Security Agency has upgraded the heat alert to a level three. This comes after the Met Office confirmed today was the hottest day of the year following 28C weather recorded in central London this afternoon marking the beginning of the heatwave across the UK. Thomas Kingsley 15 June 2022 17:00 1655307471 NEW: Today hottest day of the year, Met Office confirms The Met Office has confirmed today is the hottest day of the year so far as 28C was recorded in St James Park in central London. Thomas Kingsley 15 June 2022 16:37

