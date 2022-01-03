‘We will love you forever’: Family pays tribute to girl, 14, killed in New Year’s Eve crash

The family of a teenage girl who died after being hit by a car driven by a suspected drug-driver on New Year’s Eve have paid tribute to their “brightest star”.

Olivia Kolek, 14, was struck by a grey Mercedes near Rowley Regis railway station in Sandwell, West Midlands, at about 4.45pm on 31 December.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but the teenager was pronounced dead less than an hour later despite efforts to save her.

Paying tribute, Olivia’s family said they would love her forever in a statement released through police.

They said: “Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

“She had a lot of plans for so many things to do. She was the brightest star in our life.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs.

He has since been released under investigation while police await forensic test results and carry out further inquiries.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or saw a Mercedes driving in the build-up to the crash to get in touch with police.

They are also asking for anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.

West Midlands Police can be contacted through the Live Chat function on the force’s website. The serious collision investigation unit can be contacted directly via email at [email protected]

