We tried almost everything from Jones Road and this is what we thought

For anyone who hasn’t had their social media flooded with contrasting reviews of the Jones Road products, we’re here to shed some light on the new brand, reviewing almost every product and sharing how you’re able to buy it in the UK.

Founded by beauty mogul Bobbi Brown – who left her very successful namesake label back in 2016 – it’s understandable that the beauty lover community has rushed to get their hands on any products they could find. But, not everyone was impressed.

The brand’s products have caused quite the media storm on TikTok with huge beauty influencers including Trevor Barrett, James Charles, Mikayla Nogueira and even Bobbi herself weighing in with very different opinions. So, of course, we had to try it for ourselves here at IndyBest to make our own minds up and share our opinion with you.

The key product causing so much drama is the “what the” foundation, which sadly we weren’t able to get our hands on just yet – more on that below. But, we were lucky enough to try almost everything else including the miracle balm, face pencil, lip tint, shimmer face oil, lip and cheek tint and the cool gloss.

So, keep reading below for everything you need to know about the new hot beauty brand and to see what we really thought.

Read more:

How we tested

Of course, to fully test these products we had to swap our regular make-up out for the full Jones Road collection – something we were very happy to do. We wore the range every day for around two weeks, seeing how the products fared during from work meetings , dinners out and even to a festival. We reviewed everything from ease of application, length of wear, how it felt on the skin, and most importantly, how it all looked.

The whole collection has been made around Bobbi’s desire to create better “clean” beauty products. As such, the range is free of sulphates, phthalates, petrolatum, PEGs (Polyethylene glycols), cyclic silicones and many more ingredients. The brand has kept the collection quite small with just a handful of core essentials that are all designed to be applied easily with just the fingers – or a brush if you really prefer. With that in mind, we fully embraced the idea and jumped in with both hands to try it the Bobbi way.

(Jonesroadbeauty.com)

Rating: 9/10

Number of shades: 25

Starting with one of our favourite products, this face pencil really impressed our tester. Firstly, a wide range of 25 shades is great to see (the brand does recommend colour testing on both the forehead and the cheeks to get an exact colour match for both areas of the face). But, it was the ease of application and final result that really caught our attention.

For anyone looking to cover up redness, uneven skin tone, dark spots or acne scarring, we would really recommend giving it a go. Our tester focused on covering broken veins around the nose, chin and cheek redness, small acne scarring around the mouth and concealing under-eye bags. While it didn’t cover our eye bags as much as some other concealers, it did work wonders on everything else and was incredibly easy to apply – simply draw onto the face and blend in with the fingers. It was particularly helpful for quick touch-ups and on-the-go applications, but be sure to buy the sharpener if you don’t already own one that fits (£7.25, Jonesroadbeauty.com).

Buy now

(Jonesroadbeauty.com)

Rating: 8/10

Number of shades: 8

We tested three shades of the miracle balm, and we’re really glad we did as our favourite one was something we would never normally pick. Although it looks like each shade matches a certain skin tone range, any of these products can actually be used on any skin tone and will look rather beautiful – trust us. Our fair-skinned tester opted for shades dusty rose, disco and sunkissed, and surprisingly the latter – something they never thought would suit them – was their favourite.

Although they may look very pigmented in the pot, they instantly blend out for a very subtle tint that works wonders to revive tired-looking skin. This is thanks to castor oil being the main ingredient, helping the product to melt into the skin efforlessly. Whether worn alone or on top of the face pencil, cheek tint or a foundation, it is incredibly versatile and leaves skin feeling hydrated and looking dewy all day long. Rub the product between your fingers or around the edge of the pot to warm it up before applying with your fingers, brush or beauty sponge – just be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before or use a spatula (£5.30, Jonesroadbeauty.com) to extract and pop on the back of your hand if using any tool.

Buy now

(Jonesroadbeauty.com)

Rating: 7/10

Number of shades: 8

Again, with a range of eight shades, there is an impressive colour offering for a cheek and lip stick. Of course, the first plus was the fact that it’s a two-in-one, meaning fewer things to carry in your make-up bag. But, our tester did prefer it as a blush over a lipstick due to its rather large size – although it was very handy for on-the-go.

We tested shade rosy brown which (similarly to the miracle balm) looked to be very pigmented in the compact but was actually incredibly sheer with a very subtle pink hue. Our tester does prefer a slightly punchier and bolder finish but for anyone opting for just a subtle touch of colour, this would be a great option. Again, castor seed oil is the main ingredient meaning it glides effortlessly onto the skin and melts with just the touch of a finger, brush or beauty sponge while also acting as a great dewy-looking moisturiser too. Wear over the face pencil, foundation and miracle balm if you’re looking for a fuller coverage finish.

Buy now

(Jonesroadbeauty.com)

Rating: 9.5/10

Number of shades: 4

Another versatile product – a core element of the Jones Road collection – is the shimmer face oil. Working as either a highlighter or bronzer depending on the shade, a full face base or even as a skincare product thanks to a very impressive ingredients list, it really does work wonders in many ways.

We tested shade pink opal which worked as a beautiful highlighter that adds a subtle shimmer to the skin and body for an instant boost of vibrancy when simply rubbed in with the fingers. Core ingredients include sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba seed oil and orange peel oil which all work to nourish the skin while also giving off a great scent.

Buy now

(Jonesroadbeauty.com)

Rating: 8/10

Number of shades: 11

To be fully truthful with you, we actually used this product as a bronzer for a good few days before realising it was actually a lip gloss – a very embarrassing mistake for our beauty buff tester. But, we’re glad we did, as in true Bobbi style we found that this does actually work as a multi-use product too. And, despite the minty smell – which should’ve been our first hint that it was for the lips – we would actually rate it a full 10/10 on the bronzer front.

The reason we were easily mistaken was firstly the colour – we tested shade mocha shimmer – and the fact that there is no stickiness at all, a usual lip gloss downfall. When used in its official capacity though it can either work as a lovely subtle lip shimmer or over any coloured gloss, as it delivers the perfect sheen. Again, the main ingredient is castor seed oil and shea butter, beeswax and peppermint oil are also included to nourish the skin while also acting as an antimicrobial agent too.

Buy now

(Jonesroadbeauty.com)

Rating: 8/10

Number of shades: 9

We were incredibly lucky to test every single shade of the Jones Road lip tints, the latest release in the collection. Similarly to all of the other products, they aren’t as pigmented when on as they are in the packaging, meaning if you did want to experiment with shades you wouldn’t usually go for, this is the brand to try. But, if you are after a bolder look you can add another layer for more of a pop.

Castor oil again features as the key ingredient in this product, which not only moisturises dry skin but also works wonders on dry lips. Being a tint rather than a lipstick, it is designed to nourish the lips and provide a long-lasting colour at the same time, but we did find it a little bit difficult to apply precisely due to the softness of the product, so we did end up blending it out with our fingers.

Buy now

The verdict: Jones Road Beauty

For anyone looking for a full coverage make-up look, Jones Road probably isn’t for you. But, any “no-makeup make-up” lovers or those just looking to brighten the skin and conceal any redness, dark patches or small scarring will love this brand.

The miracle balm, face pencil, shimmer oil and cool gloss (when used as a bronzer) will be staying in our testers make-up bag for a long time to come and, what we liked the most about the entire range was its ingredient list which nourished the skin from the inside too.

Designed for all skin tones, types and ages, we would encourage anyone to try it – start with the face pencil or miracle balm and see how you get on first. And, if you really do want something with more oomph then you could always add your own foundation or additional concealers on top too.

What is clean beauty?

Clean beauty has been growing in popularity in recent years with more people becoming conscious of exactly what ingredients are in their beauty products. Essentially, clean beauty products are free from potentially harmful chemicals and have taken environmental and human health into consideration. Jones Road states that key potentially harmful chemicals such as phthalates, sulfates, petrolatum, PEGs, cyclic silicones, EDTA, or BPA are never included in any of its formulas.

Where can I buy Jones Road in the UK?

The brand’s products are currently available on the Jones Road com website for shoppers in the US, Canada and the UK. There is currently free shipping on all orders over £75 to the UK, and orders under that amount will have a varying shipping cost that is calculated at checkout, but it seems to be around £9.29 for now. Please do note though that for UK orders over £135, any applicable duties or import taxes are collected at checkout.

Why didn’t we try what the foundation?

We weren’t able to secure a sample of the brand’s ‘what the’ foundation before publication, as the formula has yet to officially release in the UK, according to Jones Road. The brand has told us that the foundation isn’t available to ship to the UK, but as far as we can see, you are able to add this to basket on the website currently. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we can get out hands on it.

Voucher codes

For the latest skincare and make-up offers, try the links below:

We pitted Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk against nude romance – so which lipstick is best?

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link We tried almost everything from Jones Road and this is what we thought