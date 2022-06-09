We tried almost everything from Coco and Eve and these products were our favourites

Coco and Eve seemed to spring to fame almost overnight a couple of years ago with its debut product, the super nourishing coconut and fig hair masque. Now with a whole range of products from a body scrub to shampoo, our love for the brand only seems to keep growing.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve raved about the OG hair masque in our best hair mask round-up, sung the praises of the microfibre hair towel and even named the bounce body masque best for post-baby belly in our stretch mark cream round-up. So it’s safe to assume we’re fans.

But we really wanted to know whether the rest of the range lived up to these hero products. And, after getting our hands on almost everything from fake tan to scalp scrubs, we can now safely say yes, they do.

While coconut is the hero ingredient in most of its products, hence the name, everything ​​from coconut oil and cocoa to mangoes, papayas and guava is included and all are sourced from Bali. In fact, Emily, the founder, was actually inspired to create the brand while hiking up a Balinese volcano, creating quite a lovely story.

And, with our bathroom now smelling like we too are walking through a lush rainforest, these are the products that will be remaining on our bathroom shelves.

How we tested

Our tester has a lot of hair. It’s thick, curly and can be unruly at times with a tendency to become dry, frizzy and incredibly knotty. So, when it comes to hair care, hydrating, nourishing ingredients are always on her radar. And, to really put these products to the test, we started off with post-festival hair which, as you can see in the before picture, is quite a state.

With everything from body wash and hair masks to fake tan and moisturisers being tested, we spent a good two weeks lathering ourselves up, scrubbing down to find out which products really are worth the hype.

Super hydrating shampoo and conditioner set Rating: 8/10 Launched around this time last year, the shampoo and conditioner caused quite the stir with Coco and Eve fans – there was even a waitlist for the products. Luckily, the hype has died down and there’s no rush to the checkout, but that isn’t to say it’s lost its popularity. Regularly retailing at over £45, this isn’t exactly a budget-friendly hair wash routine. But, when considering a little shampoo goes a long way, and accounting for the weekly use of a hair masque instead of conditioner, you’d be surprised at how long these will last you. Sulfate, paraben and silicone-free, it’s gentle enough to use on coloured hair, yet did give a deep clean feeling that we all want from a shampoo thanks to pineapple enzymes dissolving dry skin and excess oil. Hyaluronic acid, coconut, avocado and a blend of extra oils such as argan and almond nourished our hair and gave it the lightweight, shiny finish we love. Our favourite part was the long-lasting smell, but we just wish the packaging – although being recyclable – was plastic-free.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sweet repair hair mask Rating: 9/10 Of course, we’ve already raved about the super nourishing coconut and fig hair masque, with our tester sharing that “after one use, strands are noticeably in better condition, looking frizz-free and nourished”. But it looks like there is another mask ready to battle it out for the top spot. A lot is packed into the pot. There’s biomimetic ceramides which reinforce and smoothe the hair fibres, a vegan keratin complex which aids strength and elasticity, and hyaluronic acid to provide hydration. Of course there’s also a whole host of Bali botanicals such as banana, avocado, guava and coconut which nourish the skin and hair with vitamins and minerals. We loved how easy it was to use – smother on damp or towel-dried hair and leave for 10 minutes and rinse – the smell and how bouncy and soft it left our curls without the frizz. Use twice a week for best results.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Leave in conditioner Rating: 9/10 On days when we didn’t use the hair mask, or those in-between wash days when it was looking a bit lack-lustre, this leave-in conditioner was quite the saviour. It quickly detangled our strands, gave it back that soft, silky feeling and, you guessed it, smelt great. We found it worked best on the dry ends of our hair, and two to three pumps rubbed in the palm of your hand and smoothed through really is enough to make a difference. Three main ingredients – coconut, avocado oil, and rice protein – nourish, strengthen and repair strands while moringa seeds protect against UV rays and environmental pollutants. Just be sure not to lose the protective plastic cap as this stops it from pumping out accidentally in the bottom of your bag when travelling – we learnt this the hard way. And, for a lighter-weight treatment for the mid-section, the miracle hair elixir was equally as impressive (£28.90, Cocoandeve.com).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bali buffing sugar Rating: 9/10 Exfoliating is a key step in maintaining healthy skin and becomes even more important for those who fake tan, shave, wax or epilate, in order to reduce ingrown hairs, shed old skin cells and keep an even looking glow year-round. But, more often than not, we find products that are too gentle, too foamy or ones that instantly melt away when in contact with the skin. While this is all well and good for a light rub, sometimes we need something a bit more coarse to really get the job done, and this buffing sugar is it. Coconut oil helps soften and nourish the skin while volcanic pumice, coconut flower sugar and shell powder exfoliate and rid the skin of dead cells with no scratchiness or irritation.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Body moisture whip Rating: 8/10 The texture, creaminess and actual result of this product made our tester fall in love with it. The smell, however, was a bit too overpowering in a similar way to the smoothie shower gel (£17.90, Cocoandeve.com). We tested everything in scent lychee and dragonfruit, which gave a serious throwback vibe to a product or sweet we still haven’t been able to place, but there is another scent, tropical mango available too. If you do love sweet-smelling things, then you will probably love this. Virgin coconut oil and cacao oil nourish and hydrate, fig extract provides a whole host of vitamins and anti-oxidants help to reduce signs of ageing and coffee seed extract is said to energise and tone the skin. After just one use our skin felt and looked plumper and softer and it absorbs incredibly quickly with no sticky or greasy residue.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bali bae self tan set Rating: 8/10 Included is this impressive set is the brand’s Bali bronzing foam, deluxe vegan kabuki brush, hypoallergenic soft velvet mitt and back tan applicator. And, while we actually really liked all of these products, the back tan applicator (£14.90, Cocoandeve.com) was quite the gamechanger, ridding our tester of the patchy back tan and banishing the need for uncomfortable bending, twisting and turning. The tan itself is said to reduce cellulite, which is quite a controversial claim with strong arguments both for and against the ability of products to do this. But, on the whole, any fake tan does seem to mask some of the visibility of stretch marks, blurring the skin, and our tester can certainly say this one did the same. Our skin felt soft and hydrated post-tan with a long-lasting glow that looked great and faded evenly. We actually used the brush across the face, feet and hands and would recommend this method of application on those areas specifically to reduce patchiness or missed patches too.

The verdict: Coco and Eve Overall, we’d happily use any of the Coco and Eve products again. Naturally, the haircare range was our favourite, and being the brand’s signature products this is no surprise. The before and after shots prove just how well they work after just one use and the mask will certainly be used weekly from now on. For the body, the Bali buffing sugar was certainly our favourite, but anyone who likes heavily scented beauty products is sure to fall in love with the body moisture whip too. The tan is also a great buy. Whether it truly can reduce cellulite we still can’t say for sure, but it did reduce the appearance of any lumps, bumps, veins and scars in a similar way to most tans while giving a great golden glow. And, possibly our favourite product, the self-tan back applicator was the tanning trick we never knew we needed. If we could make one change it would be to reduce the amount of plastic packaging, and it would have been nice to see the famous pink colour come through every product rather than just the haircare too. But maybe we’re just too obsessed with the aesthetic of our bathroom shelves. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on sunscreen, try the links below: Looking for bargain beauty? Take a look at the TikTok famous products to have on your radar this Amazon Prime Day

