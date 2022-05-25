‘We seem to have got away with our drinks’: Most damning quotes from No 10 officials in Sue Gray report

Sue Gray’s full report has been published to offer the clearest look at the Partygate scandal which has sparked anger across the UK.

The civil servant has released her findings into parties held at the top of government during the Covid pandemic, concluding there was “a serious failure” to abide by standards expected of the public.

Her report offers an insight into leaving dos and other boozy gatherings, including drinking until the early hours of the morning, a scuffle breaking out and even a staff member vomiting.

“The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen,” she said.

As part of her evidence gathering, Ms Gray looked at messages exchanged by members of staff. Here are some of the most damning:

No 10 garden party, 20 May 2020

Ms Gray found a member of the internal events team told No 10 officials planning the party:

“Just a reminder about the press conference so just be courteous with sound from 4-6pm.”

A few days later, an email sharing the invite was approved by and sent on behalf of Martin Reynolds, the former principal private secretary to the prime minister.

It said: “After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of this lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the garden this evening Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

Mr Reynolds left Downing Street earlier this year after details of his BYOB invite were reported in the press.

Ms Gray found an unidentified No 10 special adviser replied to Mr Reynolds saying: “Just to flag that the press conference will probably be finishing around that time, so helpful if people can be mindful of that as speakers and cameras are leaving, not walking around waving bottles of wine etc.”

Boris Johnson raises a can aloft in the Cabinet room in Downing Street on his birthday in June 2020 (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office) (PA Media)

Lee Cain, the former No 10 director of communications, also warned Mr Reynolds about the party.

He said: “I’m sure it will be fine – and I applaud the gesture – but a 200 odd person invitation for drinks in the garden of no 10 is somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment.”

Ms Gray also found a message from Mr Reynolds that discussed the party at a later date.

It said: “A complete non story but better than them focusing on our drinks (which we seem to have got away with).”

No 10 leaving do, 18 June 2020

These include an exchange between Mr Reynolds and Mr Cain, in which they discuss how to do it. It goes as follows:

Mr Reynolds: “No 10 official [1]’s leaving drinks next week – can we discuss handling!”

Mr Cain: “Yes – not sure how we do it but want to do something.”

Mr Reynolds: “Is it safer to do a larger event indoors but with some people carrying on outside afterwards?”

Mr Cain: “I’m not sure it works at all to be honest, which would be a shame. I don’t see how we can have some kind of party though.”

Mr Reynolds: “So you are saying nothing for [No 10 official]?”

Mr Cain: “I think it’s your decision my friend… But it obviously comes with rather substantial comms risks.”

Ms Gray also reveals other messages from unamed No 10 officials – which includes mentions of “drinks which aren’t drinks” and getting away with calling the event “goodbye or leaving speech” if there was a gap before the “actual drinks”.

The Prime Minister at a gathering in No 10 for the departure of ex-communications director Lee Cain (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office) (PA Media)

No 10 press office gathering ahead of Christmas break, 18 December

When discussing doing a secret Santa in the press office, a No 10 official said on a Whatsapp group:

“We will do gift exchange and cheese and (lots of) wine on 18 Dec.”

The email invite was reissued on the day of the event. Instead of “Wine & Cheese Evening”, it now read: “End of Year Meeting with Wine & Cheese.”

