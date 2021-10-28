President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that America risks falling further behind other countries in global competitiveness if Congress fails to enact his $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better Act” framework into law.

“Today I’m pleased to announce after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations … we have an historic economic framework… that will create millions of jobs, grow the economy, invest in our nation and our people, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world,” Mr Biden said, speaking from the East Room of the White House after retuning from a meeting with the Democratic lawmakers who will vote on the package.

Mr Biden said the US faces an “inflection point” due to years of failure to sufficiently invest in American infrastructure and the American people.

“America is still the largest economy in the world. We still own the most productive workers and most innovative minds in the world, but we risk losing our edge as a nation,” he said. “We can’t be competitive in the 21st century global economy if we continue to slide”.

More follows…

Source Link ‘We risk losing our edge’ — Biden warns of consequences if ‘historic framework’ does not become law