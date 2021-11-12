‘We made a mistake’: Nightclub apologises after charging customers 20p for anti-spiking drink covers

A nightclub has admitted it made a mistake after charging customers for drink covers that help prevent spiking.

Pryzm, in Cardiff, was criticised after it emerged the venue was asking revellers to cough up 20p per plastic lid following a spate of spiking reports across the UK.

However, the venue has apologised for the “mistake” and is now offering the protective covers for free.

Cardiff nightclubs Popworld, Walkabout, Be At One, Story, Metros, Mary’s and Revolution are all offering drink covers for free, according to WalesOnline.

Pulse is said to be trialling them and does not intend to charge, while The Moon bar has reportedly experienced supply issues but also plans on providing free covers.

Thousands of young people boycotted nightclubs across the UK last month and took to the streets in protest following worrying reports of women being spiked by injection.

Spiking injections, also known as needle spiking, take place when an unsuspecting person is injected with drugs using a needle. While drink spiking – deliberately adding alcohol or drugs to someone’s beverage without their knowledge – has been reported as far back as 1903.

Many nightclubs and bars have ramped up security measures in a bid to keep customers safe.

Pryzm Cardiff said its staff were “fully trained” on spiking and the nightclub has a number of security measures in place.

Searches are carried out on entry, which have been ramped up in recent weeks, and security staff wear bodycams.

The venue also has a qualified first aider on site, a quiet room and free phone charging, and says it would never ask anyone to leave on their own.

A Pryzm spokeswoman said in a statement to WalesOnline: “Keeping our guests safe is our number one priority.

“We’ve listened to our guests and accept we made a mistake and are not charging for drink spiking devices.”

The Independent has contacted Pryzm for comment.

