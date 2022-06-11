'We Have Been Painted As Monsters': NCB Official Reveals What Shah Rukh Khan Told Him Post Aryan Khan's Arrest

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently attended actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivam’s wedding in Mahabalipuram, days after recovering from Covid-19, has remained tight-lipped on son Aryan Khan’s drugs case. While the 24-year-old star kid was given a clean chit by the court on May 28 (due to lack of sufficient evidence), deputy director-general, Sanjay Singh, who headed the SIT investigating the drugs case opened up about his meeting with the Bollywood actor post Aryan’s arrest.

Sharing details about his meeting with Shah Rukh, Singh told India Today that the actor was concerned about his son’s mental and emotional health post his arrest. Talking about their conversation, Singh added that an emotional SRK told him, “We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day.”

SEE ALSO: Aryan Khan Asked ‘Did I Really Deserve It?’ Post NCB Drug Probe, Reveals NCB Official

While Shah Rukh and his family kept a low profile during the investigation, the actor has now resumed his work and according to a Pinkvilla report also wrapped the first schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. And with SRK all set to head out for an international schedule of the project, he is reported to wrap the filming of his cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ before leaving.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently dropped a teaser of his much-anticipated film with Atlee titled ‘Jawan’. While SRK’s unrecognisable look will grab your attention instantly, fans are excited to see their favourite actor back in action. While ‘Dunki’ is slated to release on December 22, 2023, Shah Rukh’s action drama ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be hitting the theatres on January 25, 2023.

SEE ALSO: Is Shah Rukh Khan Making A Special Cameo In Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’? Find Out

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'We Have Been Painted As Monsters': NCB Official Reveals What Shah Rukh Khan Told Him Post Aryan Khan's Arrest