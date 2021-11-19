White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said Biden administration officials have been in contact with Kenosha County officials ahead of the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in support of ensuring that any protests remain peaceful.

“I’m not going to prejudge a verdict on an ongoing deliberation,” Ms Psaki said during Friday’s press briefing, shortly before Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty by a Kenosha County jury on all charges he faced after killing two people and wounding a third last year.

Asked whether the White House had a reaction to the verdict, the press secretary said she would check with the president and issue a statement “as soon as we can”.

Ms Psaki said the White House “has been in close touch with officials on the ground through law enforcement channels” to make sure they are “supporting any effort towards peaceful protests”.

“That’s certainly what we will continue to encourage as anyone looks to have their voice heard, regardless of the outcome,” she added.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘We are supporting any effort towards peaceful protests’ — Psaki says White House has been in touch with law enforcement ahead of Rittenhouse verdict