Wayne Rooney quits as manager of Derby County

Wayne Rooney has quit as manager of Derby County with immediate effect.

A statement on Derby’s website read: “Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first team manager with immediate effect.”

The Rams were relegated to League One from the Championship last season but Rooney impressed in his first managerial role in almost impossible circumstances – with the club deducted 21 points for off-field issues and an almost year-long attempted sale since they went into administration in September 2021 still not having been completed.

Rooney – who was England men’s record all-time scorer during his playing days, told the club website: “Over the course of the summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County.

“Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up.

“My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.

“Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months. I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.

“Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club. To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future.”

