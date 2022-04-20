Wayne Rooney personally addresses Derby fans after relegation

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney personally addressed fans outside the club’s training grounds following their relegation from the Championship.

Rooney and his players were joined by fans outside the Moor Farm ground. On Twitter, Rooney expressed how “gutted” he was about the relegation.

“[I’m] proud of all the players and staff, unbelievable effort from everyone. Thanks to all our fans for the incredible support through some tough times. Hopefully we can start to rebuild as soon as possible,” Rooney said.

