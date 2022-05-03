‘Way overboard’: Biden condemns leaked Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade

Joe Biden has suggested he will not leave “fundamental rights” to the “whims of the public” as he responded to reports that the US Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade.

A draft opinion was leaked to Politico on Monday, suggesting a majority of justices would vote in favour to strike down the right to an abortion.

“The idea that we’re going to make a judgement that is going to say ‘no one can make a [choice] to abort a child based on the decision of the Supreme Court’, I think goes way overboard,” Mr Biden said.

