Waukesha Christmas parade: Victims identified by police

Names of the deceased victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack have been released by police in a press conference.

They were named as Virginia Sorenson, 79, Leanna Owens, 71, Tamara Duran, 52, James Coolidge, 52 and Wilhem Hospel, 82.

Driver Darrell Brooks, 39, rammed his vehicle into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening, killing five people and injuring 48 others.

Witnesses described “horrifying” scenes as a red SUV drove at high speed into band members and cheerleaders marching together.

Multiple people, including children, were struck and injured.

Bystanders reported the “calm” driver was “going from side to side, targeting people”.

Authorities confirmed the parade attack was not an incident of terrorism, and Mr Brooks acted alone, Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at Monday’s press conference.

Mr Thompson said suspect Darrell Brooks had been involved in a “domestic dispute” prior to the crash but said he was not being pursued by police at the time.

He is now facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Breaking news…more follows…

