Six children are still in a critical condition and three sets of siblings are among the injured after the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, doctors say.

Children’s Wisconsin, a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee, announced in a press conference on Monday that the youngest victim was just three years old.

The hospital said 18 victims were being treated at the hospital on Monday including three sets of siblings.

The injuries included serious head injuries and abrasions.

Michael Myer, medical director of the ER of the pediatric ICU, said 10 children remained in intensive care at 11am EST Monday.

Six patients were critical, three serious, and one was in a fair condition. Eight other children remain in hospital in fair condition who are not in intensive care.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Waukesha Christmas parade: Six children remain in critical condition and three sets of siblings among the injured