Waukesha Christmas parade: Probe launched into why suspect was freed from jail on ‘inappropriately low’ bail

An investigation has been launched into how the suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy had been released from jail on “inappropriately low” bail over an another incident.

As officials named 39-year Darrell Brooks as a person of interest over the incident, that left five people dead and injured more than a dozen, it was revealed he had been released from jail ten days earlier.

Reports said Mr Brooks Jr, had been charged three times in less than two years with recklessly endangering the safety of others, most recently on Nov 5.

That was part of a domestic abuse incident for which he was also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, and had been released on bail of just $1,000.

On Monday, as Joe Biden said he was praying for the community impacted by the “horrific act of violence”, officials from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office said they were investigating the bail recommendations from previous crimes said to involve Mr Brooks.

More follows…..

