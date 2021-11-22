Waukesha Christmas parade: Police chief says ‘this was not a terrorist event’

The Waukesha Christmas parade attack which left five victims dead and 48 injured was not a terrorist attack, police say.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson told a press conference on Monday that suspect Darrell E. Brooks acted alone and would be charged with five degrees of intentional homicide.

“We have information that the suspect prior to the was involved in a domestic disturbance and the suspect left the scene just prior to our arrival at the scene,” Mr Thompson said.

“This was not a terrorist event,” he added.

Police appeared to refute reports that Brooks had been fleeing a knife fight prior to the deadly incident, and the suspect was not being pursued by police.

The suspect had driven through a police barricade at high speed in his Ford Escape and plowed into a parade in Main St, Waukesha., Mr Thompson said.

Mr Thompson said police apprehended an uninjured Brooks shortly afterwards.

Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard described the scene as “like a war zone”.

“It was carnage,” he said.

