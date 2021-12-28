Watford vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham will look to bounce back in their Premier League fixture against Watford on Tuesday.

Watford have had a few of their matches postponed recently due to Covid-related disruptions, meaning they last took to the pitch on 10 December.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s Boxing Day loss against Southampton saw Tottenham leapfrog them in the table, and coach David Moyes admits that his team made some mistake in the clash.

He told the West Ham website: “It was rubbish, rubbish from the start – not from start to finish because we were better in the second half, but we were flat in the opening part of the game; for what reason I have no idea, but we were.

“We didn’t really get anything out of it, the amount of poor decisions and passes we made, we didn’t press well, so lots of things didn’t go as well as we’d have liked.”

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Watford vs West Ham.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Tuesday 28 December at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

For Watford Ben Foster, Peter Etebo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Ismalia Sarr and Francisco Sierralta won’t feature. In better news for the hosts, Emmanuel Dennis is expected to start.

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio is set to start for West Ham but Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna remain out injured.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka; Pedro, Cleverley, King; Dennis

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Odds

Watford – 23/10

Draw – 12/5

West Ham – 11/10

Prediction

Watford may be improving under Claudio Ranieri but West Ham will prove too strong for the hosts. Moyes’ side have just lost to Southampton but they’ll hit back here. Watford 0-2 West Ham.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Watford vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today