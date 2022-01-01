Watford vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Watford need a win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in order to build a bigger gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

The club are just two points outside the bottom three slots and a win would give them some breathing space. Watford lost their most recent league match 4-1 against West Ham and despite the drubbing, Ranieri saw positives in the team’s performance.

He told BBC Sport: “The positives were the start and that we never gave up, we tried until the end but of course we must learn to make the right decisions individually and as a team. We have to talk together to find the right solution.

“In one minute we conceded two goals. When we had the momentum at the beginning of the second half we conceded a penalty and it was difficult after.

“We score goals but it is important to maintain the clean sheet. We had to play better or help each other much better.”

So when is kick off and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, 1 January at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch?

The fixture is unavailable for fans to watch in the UK as it comes under Saturday’s 3pm blackout. However, highlights of the match will be broadcast on Match of the Day on Saturday from 10.45pm.

Team news

Watford are dealing with a lengthy injury list that includes Ismaila Sarr, Christian Kabasele, Ben Foster, Peter Etebo, Nicolas N’Koulou, Kwadwo Baah and Danny Rose. Kiko Femenia is also in doubt after he picked up a knock against West Ham.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be without Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Ngakia; Kucka, Cleverley, Sissoko; Dennis, King,Hernandez

Tottenham: Lloris; Reguilon, Dier, Davies, Sanchez, Royal; Alli, Winks, Ndombele; Kane, Son

Odds

Watford – 4/1

Draw – 16/5

Tottenham – 4/7

Prediction

Claudio Ranieri has made some improvements at Watford but they are yet to keep a clean sheet this league season. With the growing confidence among the Tottenham players they should get the win though it won’t be a walk over. Watford 0-1 Tottenham.

