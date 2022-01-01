Watford vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Watford face Tottenham on New Year’s Day with both sides needing victories to boost their hopes of achieving their season objectives and starting 2022 on a positive note. The Hornets are on a dismal run of five straight defeats, leaving them two points above the relegation zone and with Claudio Ranieri seemingly coming under pressure despite only having been appointed in October.

Spurs, on the other hand, have been on a slow but steady upward journey since Antonio Conte’s appointment one month later, with a seven-match unbeaten run in the league stretching back to the Italian’s first game in charge.

They sit seventh in the Premier League table, but with just a point separating Spurs, West Ham and Man United at the turn of the year, consistency in finding a winning formula is everything in the race for Champions League and Europa League places. Tottenham have kept clean sheets in each of their last three wins, while Watford have scored precisely once in each of their last four defeats. Follow all the action from Vicarage Road after the conclusion of Arsenal vs Man City below.

Show latest update 1641044961 RED CARD! Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City 59 mins: And now Arsenal are down to 10! Gabriel has been sent off for a second yellow card! Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:49 1641044931 Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City 58 mins: OFF THE LINE! Remarkable, how have Arsenal not scored! Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:48 1641044801 GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City (MAHREZ 57’) A huge turning point in the match. Mahrez sends Ramsdale the wrong way as he smashes it to his right. Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:46 1641044681 PENALTY! Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City Xhaka gonna Xhaka. It’s a penalty for Manchester City and a booking for the midfielder. Arsenal are furious as they think Bernardo made the most of the contact. There is also the fact that Odegaard was denied a penalty in the first half – also this one was more clear cut. Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:44 1641044665 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City 53 mins: Oooh – huge shouts for a penalty for City after Bernardo is tugged down by Xhaka in the box! It’s so clumsy from Xhaka, who left his leg outstretched and was also pulling on Bernardo’s shirt. Stuart Atwell is having none of it and tells Bernardo to get back up – but he’s been told to look at it on the monitor! Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:44 1641044519 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City 50 mins: Half-chance for Martinelli! Saka’s cross is headed clear at the front post by De Bruyne, but it dropped to Martinelli on the half-volley and City are fortunate he only finds fresh air. Saka then puts in a dangerous ball which is headed clear by Dias. Arsenal have picked up where they left off here. Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:41 1641044412 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City 48 mins: Great work from Lacazette to win the ball back from Dias – he slips in Martinelli, who is absolutely clattered by Rodri on the edge of the box as he was lining up a shot. Rodri slipped a bit as he came in from the side, making it look much worse than what he intended. The referee didn’t give a free kick but Arsenal have a corner. Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:40 1641044260 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City 46 mins: Laporte surges forward and Partey brings him down with a late challenge. He escapes a booking, which is perhaps fortunate. Partey had a very good first half. Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:37 1641044136 KICK-OFF! Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City Back underway at the Emirates! Let’s hope for more of the same. It’s been a great game of football to kick off the New Year so far. No changes at the break. Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:35 1641043618 HALF TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City Jamie Braidwood 1 January 2022 13:26

