Watford vs Man United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

The Vicarage Road pitch ahead of Watford vs Liverpool

Manchester United return and the drama surrounding the club is bound to be ramped up as they visit Watford.

Claudio Ranieri’s side will be desperate to grind out a result here in the bid to beat the drop, but nothing short of a victory will do for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he endures intense pressure to save his job.

A humbling 2-0 loss at home to rivals Manchester City in the derby exposed United and demonstrated just how far off the required level they remain. Emile Smith Rowe denied a spirited Watford display at the Emirates, securing a 1-0 win for the Gunners, leaving the Hornets just two points clear of the drop zone.

Solskjaer maintains the pressure coming into the match, with the Red Devils five points off a top-four place and a further four to league leaders Chelsea, can be an advantage: “It’s been a long international break but it’s one that we’ve utilised to our benefit, we feel it’s been a good response from the players and we’re ready for the Watford game. We’ve been through periods like this before. Our away form, we’ve just gone 30-odd games and lost one. Last season we turned it around and went on a run of 20-odd games and one defeat, that’s the kind of run we need to get back. This week we’ve prioritised a few things we have to improve on. Form and performances haven’t been good enough.”

Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from Vicarage Road, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns, following the conclusion of Leicester vs Chelsea:

Show latest update 1637415871 Leicester 0 – 2 Chelsea 54 mins: Albrighton tracks back to dispossess Hudson-Odoi and award Chelsea with a corner. Reece James swings this one into the middle but Schmeichel is out quickly to punch the ball out of the box. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:44 1637415766 Leicester 0 – 2 Chelsea 51 mins: SAVE! Great save from Kasper Schmeichel to deny Chilwell. Thiago Silva kicks off the move with another fine long ball out to Hudson-Odoi on the left hand wing. He drives into the box but can’t create enough space for a shot. Instead he pulls the ball back to Chilwell who shoots first time and hits a low effort through a cluster of bodies. Schmeichel sees it late but manages to drop low to his left and push the ball wide of the far post! Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:42 1637415598 Leicester 0 – 2 Chelsea 48 mins: Leicester’s high press forces Chelsea deep into their own half but a lovely pass from Thiago Silva sees him chip the ball into the middle for Reece James who brings it under control beautifully before shrugging off a tackle and flying up the pitch. He passes the ball out to Ben Chilwell and three Chelsea players make runs into the box but Chilwell’s cross gets blocked and Leicester clear the lines. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:39 1637415338 Second half: Leicester 0 – 2 Chelsea Kick off: James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho have been brought on for Leicester replacing Ademola Lookman and Harvey Barnes. Maddison is into the action early after receiving a pass from Castagne and slotting Vardy in behind the lines on the left side. He sends a cross into the box toward Iheanacho but Mendy plucks the ball out of the air to end the attack. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:35 1637415205 Coming up in the Premier League At 3pm we’ll be bringing you live coverage of Watford vs Manchester United, as well as goals from the other 3 o’clock kick offs before Liverpool take on Arsenal at 5:30pm. All that follows the second half of Leicester vs Chelsea. Can the Foxes get back into this game? Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:33 1637415103 Leicester 0 – 2 Chelsea Only Chris Wood (four) and Emile Heskey (three) have scored more Premier League goals against Leicester as a former Fox than Chelsea midfielder N’golo Kante (two), who has netted as many league goals in his last six, as he managed in the 51 matches beforehand. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:31 1637414955 Leicester 0 – 2 Chelsea Leicester City have lost 14 of their last 16 Premier League games against the league leaders, with the other two games ending in draws. Their last such victory came in January 1998 in a 1-0 win against Man Utd at Old Trafford. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:29 1637414548 Leicester 0 – 2 Chelsea Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante are both on the scoresheet as Chelsea take a commanding lead over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Rudiger has scored four of his nine Premier League goals against the Foxes, Leicester are the only side he has scored more than once against. (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:22 1637414327 Half-time: Leicester 0 – 2 Chelsea 45+2 mins: Chelsea have a comfortable two goal lead as the teams go in for the break. It’s fully deserved as Chelsea have been the better team by quite a way. The Leicester fans boo off their team, it’s just another sign of things not quite working out for Brendan Rodgers. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:18 1637414204 Leicester 0 – 2 Chelsea 45+1 mins: Reece James takes the free kick and smokes his shot straight into the wall. Two minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 13:16

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Watford vs Man United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today