Watford vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Watford and Burnley meet in a crucial relegation clash (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Burnley look to continue their late survival push in a Premier League relegation six-pointer against Watford. Since the shock sacking of Sean Dyche, Burnley have picked up seven points in three games under caretaker boss Mike Jackson to leapfrog Everton in the table. Victory at Watford this afternoon would see Burnley move five points clear of the drop ahead of Everton’s home fixture against Chelsea tomorrow.

But Watford have plenty to play for themselves, and will hope to end their miserable winless home run to salvage any late hope of avoiding an immediate relegation back to the Championship. Roy Hodgson’s side have lost 10 matches in a row at Vicarage Road – a run dating back to a 4-1 win over Manchester United in October – and another defeat would leave them seven points adrift with just four fixtures remaining.

A Burnley win would also relegate Norwich, if Dean Smith’s side lose to Aston Villa. The Canaries are 10 points adrift of Burnley and relegation would be confirmed if results elsewhere don’t go their way and Smith is defeated by his former side at Villa Park. Meanwhile, Southampton host Crystal Palace and Wolves take on Brighton in mid-table clashes.

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s matches below, following the conclusion of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle in the day’s early kick-off.

Show latest update 1651323858 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 76 mins: Newcastle have to do better in the final third! Shelvey plays a wonderful ball over the top for Saint-Maximin and for a moment it’s two-on-two on the edge of the Liverpool box. Saint-Maximin sizes Matip up but then gets his control horribly wrong and the chance is effectively gone. Really poor. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 14:04 1651323707 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 74 mins: CHANCES! Diaz skips away from Krafth and stands the ball up on the byline. Salah controls it wonderfully inside the box and tries to bend one towards the top corner but Dubravka comfortably saves. Liverpool are then in again as they find Jota in behind, only for his effort to be blasted straight at Dubravka who got his body behind it. Newcastle on the ropes. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 14:01 1651323539 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 72 mins: Diaz fires a venomous drive across the box which deflects and nearly finds Salah but Targett flings a boot out and provides a goalscoring interception. Superb defending from the Aston Villa loanee. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:58 1651323479 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 70 mins: SUBS! So changes for both teams. Chris Wood is replacing Joe Willock for Newcastle. Mo Salah and Fabinho are on for Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:57 1651323420 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 68 mins: Sadio Mane has gone in the book. He tried to meet Van Dijk’s header from a corner but caught Dubravka after the keeper gathered the ball. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:57 1651323228 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 66 mins: Free-kick for Newcastle inside the Liverpool half. It’s lofted into the box by Shelvey and Burn hooks it back across goal for Joelinton but the flag is up. Liverpool’s offside trap is so, so effective. Meanwhile, Chris Wood is getting ready to come on for the home side. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:53 1651323112 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 64 mins: CHANCE! Oh Sadio Mane has to make it two! Gomez flies down the right-hand side yet again and cuts it back for Mane who is unmarked 10 yards out but can only side-foot his effort wide of the near post. Will Liverpool rue that miss? Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:51 1651323039 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 62 mins: England manager Gareth Southgate is sat next to Newcastle board member Amanda Staveley this afternoon. Oh to be a fly on that wall. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:50 1651322950 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 61 mins: SUB! Jamaal Lascelles is replacing Fabian Schar here for Newcastle. The Swiss centre-back limps off with a problem. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:49 1651322866 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 60 mins: Little lull in the game after that spell of Newcastle pressure. Looks like Mohamed Salah and Fabinho are not too far away from coming on. Milner finds Jota in behind with a bouncing ball but Dubravka is out smartly. He finds its way to Robertson who tries to chip the Newcastle keeper but it’s straight into his arms. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:47

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Watford vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more