Watford vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from this afternoon’s fixtures

Watford and Burnley meet in a crucial relegation clash (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Burnley look to continue their late survival push in a Premier League relegation six-pointer against Watford. Since the shock sacking of Sean Dyche, Burnley have picked up seven points in three games under caretaker boss Mike Jackson to leapfrog Everton in the table. Victory at Watford this afternoon would see Burnley move five points clear of the drop ahead of Everton’s home fixture against Chelsea tomorrow.

But Watford have plenty to play for themselves, and will hope to end their miserable winless home run to salvage any late hope of avoiding an immediate relegation back to the Championship. Roy Hodgson’s side have lost 10 matches in a row at Vicarage Road – a run dating back to a 4-1 win over Manchester United in October – and another defeat would leave them seven points adrift with just four fixtures remaining.

A Burnley win would also relegate Norwich, if Dean Smith’s side lose to Aston Villa. The Canaries are 10 points adrift of Burnley and relegation would be confirmed if results elsewhere don’t go their way and Smith is defeated by his former side at Villa Park. Meanwhile, Southampton host Crystal Palace and Wolves take on Brighton in mid-table clashes.

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s matches below, following the conclusion of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle in the day’s early kick-off.

Show latest update 1651322950 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 61 mins: SUB! Jamaal Lascelles is replacing Fabian Schar here for Newcastle. The Swiss centre-back limps off with a problem. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:49 1651322866 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 60 mins: Little lull in the game after that spell of Newcastle pressure. Looks like Mohamed Salah and Fabinho are not too far away from coming on. Milner finds Jota in behind with a bouncing ball but Dubravka is out smartly. He finds its way to Robertson who tries to chip the Newcastle keeper but it’s straight into his arms. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:47 1651322736 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 58 mins: It’s been better from Newcastle in the last few minutes. They are pinning Liverpool back into their own half. Almiron finds Guimaraes down the right but he waits too long to deliver it into the middle and Liverpool end up winning the goal kick. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:45 1651322615 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 55 mins: Shelvey tries his luck but Milner was crouching down to the side of the wall and managed to head it away from danger. The Liverpool midfielder has stayed down. Play is stopped. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:43 1651322544 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 54 mins: Guimaraes finds Saint-Maximin with an intelligent pass into the right channel. The Newcastle man’s first touch is poor and Matip can nick it from under his feet before drawing a free-kick for Liverpool. The home fans are furious but moments later win a free-kick of their own as Matip commits a foul. This is Jonjo Shelvey range. Left of centre, 25 yards from goal. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:42 1651322367 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 52 mins: YELLOW! Willock turns Gomez on the touchline and the Liverpool defender cynically brings him down. Gets a yellow card for his troubles. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:39 1651322333 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 52 mins: Liverpool break at the other end as Jota lays it off to Diaz and his effort deflects behind for a corner. Milner sends the set-piece into the middle and it drops for Keita but his shot is blocked by Shelvey. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:38 1651322253 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 50 mins: Almiron finds some space on the flank and sends a wicked delivery into the box which Matip does well to head clear. Saint-Maximin then tries to dribble beyond three Liverpool shirts on the edge of the box but Milner does enough to ensure he loses control of it. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:37 1651322151 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 48 mins: Gomez drives down the right and pulls the ball back for Diaz but he can’t get it under control and Willock pinches possession. He drives out of his own box and Keita commits the foul. Liverpool dominating the ball again in the opening minutes of the second half. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:35 1651322000 Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool 46 mins: Back underway at St James’ Park. Liverpool get the ball rolling for the second period. Dylan Terry 30 April 2022 13:33

