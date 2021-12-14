Watford ‘still trying to adapt’ to Claudio Ranieri’s methods, Sean Dyche claims

Sean Dyche will take on yet another Watford manager on Wednesday and he feels the Hornets are still adapting to boss Claudio Ranieri.

The former Leicester manager took over at Vicarage Road early in October following the sacking of Xisco Munoz and has seen his side slip from 15th to 17th during his first two months.

Watford have won only two and lost the other seven matches since Ranieri took over, including their last four.

The Italian is the 14th permanent manager Watford have had since Dyche was appointed Burnley boss in October 2012 having been dismissed by the Hornets that summer.

“I think they’re still trying to adapt,” said Dyche of Ranieri’s tenure. “He’ll be looking at the players like managers do trying to find the right mixture, right format.

“Usually when a manager goes in there’s a different feel. They’ve been a bit up and down but that’s life when you’re not flying in the Premier League.”

Victory for Burnley at Turf Moor would see the Clarets climb out of the bottom three and above their opponents but they have only won one of their 15 league matches so far this season.

Summer signing Maxwel Cornet has been one of the few bright spots, scoring five goals, but he has suffered with niggling injuries and is a big doubt with a thigh problem.

Dyche believes the impact made by 25-year-old Cornet since his move from Lyon could encourage owners ALK to dip into the transfer market again in January.

“I think this ownership are more open minded to take a risk and reward situation, and with Maxwel, he’s shown the positive side so far,” said Dyche.

“So we’ll see, but a lot of the time it comes down to finance. We’ve already started the process of looking at the squad. We’ve enhanced it over the last few weeks about possible availability, possible needs to change and seeing what we can do in the market.”

Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts are also expected to sit out the match along with midfielder Dale Stephens, who has returned to training after 10 days of Covid-19 isolation.

The former Brighton player signed for Burnley last September but has made only 10 appearances and has experienced a number of setbacks, including an ankle problem that required surgery.

“It’s been so difficult for him,” said Dyche. “He came in and obviously the midfield was performing well. Tried to get him fully fit and then he got a serious injury that he’s done well to get through and then at the end of that he gets Covid.

“What a chain of events that is. First things first is to get him fully, totally fit. He was on the bench the other week and then he got Covid so now we’ve got to get him recovered from Covid and truly fit again.”

Source Link Watford ‘still trying to adapt’ to Claudio Ranieri’s methods, Sean Dyche claims