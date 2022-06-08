Waterpark evacuated after people suffer ‘eye and throat irritation’ and ‘nausea’

A waterpark has been evacuated by police after visitors reported having irritated eyes and feeling nauseous.
Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent has been closed after police officers, fire engines and ambulances were called to the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was “assessing a number of people” at the waterpark.
Posting on Twitter, Stoke on Trent Police said visitors had reported “eye and throat irritation and nausea”.
The force wrote: “We are in attendance at Waterworld, Festival Way, in Stoke-on-Trent.
“Visitors have reported eye and throat irritation and nausea.
“The building has been evacuated.
“The emergency services have the incident in hand and urge members of the public to avoid the area.”
West Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We have a number of ambulances & specialist resources at Waterworld, Stoke-on-Trent with @StaffsFire @StaffsPolice.
“We’re assessing a number of people who report feeling unwell.
“Please avoid the area to allow 999 staff to deal with the incident.”
More follows
