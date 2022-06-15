Water pours through plane ceiling and into cabin on British Airways flight

A video captured the moment that water poured through the ceiling and into the plane cabin on a British Airways flight.

The incident occurred onboard flight BA292 from London Heathrow to Washington DC on 10 June towards the end of the seven-hour transatlantic crossing.

In footage filmed in the cabin, water can be seen cascading down from overhead, with another clip showing it dripping down the stairs of the double-decker A380 aircraft.

Crew had evidently tried to stem the flow with what appear to be blue blankets.

British Airways said the issue occurred due to a fault with a water storage unit at the back of the jet, and emphasised that passenger safety was never compromised.

The airline said in a statement: “There was no safety issue at any point, this was from the clean drinking water supply.

“The flight continued safely to Washington and landed as normal.

“A faulty valve was replaced and the issue fixed.”

After being fixed by engineers in the US, the plane was back in the air the same day.

A BA spokesperson added: “While there was no safety issue at any point, the area was quickly isolated and the flight continued as planned.”

An unnamed airline worker said it “was not a flight for nervous flyers.”

They told The Sun: “An inflight waterfall is not a regular feature at BA. It looked more British Waterways that British Airways.

“Crew gave thanks the leak happened towards the end of the transatlantic crossing.

“There were a few people saying their Hail Mary’s, but staff were professional throughout.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Water pours through plane ceiling and into cabin on British Airways flight