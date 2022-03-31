Water companies admit pumping raw sewage into waterways 370,000 times last year

Water companies have admitted to discharging raw sewage into England’s waterways more than 372,000 times last year, according to government data.

This was through the use of storm overflows, which releases untreated wastewater and rainwater into the environment to unclog pipes during times of heavy rainfall.

