Watching porn in House of Commons ‘completely unacceptable’, says Tory minister

Posted on April 29, 2022 0

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has suggested the behaviour of a Tory MP who allegedly watched porn on his phone in the House of Commons is “completely unacceptable”.

The Conservative Party‘s chief whip has ordered an investigation into the allegations, which have been condemned by MPs across the board.

“It’s just completely unacceptable,” Ms Trevelyan, the international trade secretary said.

She didn’t, however, offer an opinion as to why the MP in question hasn’t had the Tory whip removed.

“I think the issue is there and the grievances committee system is now in place.”

