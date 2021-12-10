Watchdog restarts probe into Boris Johnson’s lavish flat refurb, No 10 reveals

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has restarted an investigation into his lavish flat refurbishment and will be given any information he demands, No 10 says.

Christopher Geidt contacted Downing Street after an Electoral Commission report appeared to show the prime minister “misled” the adviser’s own inquiry that cleared him of wrongdoing.

