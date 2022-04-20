Watch Tom Cruise Fly A Real Fighter Jet In 'Top Gun: Maverick' BTS Featurette

Known for his commitment to his on-screen characters, Tom Cruise might be busy with the upcoming instalments of his ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise, but the is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his most-ambitious project ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Taking to social media, Cruise recently shared an almost three-minute-long BTS footage where he along with his co-stars share their experience of flying real fighter jets while revealing details about their preparation.

While the video starts with Cruise and his team flying fighter jets over a picturesque mountainous location, it soon shows the actor sharing his views on making the sequel. “I wasn’t ready to make a sequel until we had a special story, worthy of a sequel, and until technology evolved so that we could delve deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot.”

This has been a long time coming. #TopGun pic.twitter.com/qlaXZRIPNt — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 18, 2022

SEE ALSO: Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Will Have The “Most Expensive” Stunt; Here’s What We Know

Furthermore, he continued, “We worked with the Navy and the Top Gun school to formulate how to shoot it practically because if we’re going to do it, we’re going to fly in the F-18s.” In addition to Cruise, other cast members also underwent intense training, which was designed by the actor.

While Cruise has raised the bar of action in his films in the past years by pulling off dangerous stunts himself, the Hollywood legend continues to risk his life to give his fans the best he can on the silver screen.

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is slated to release on May 27 in cinema halls. Apart from Cruise, Val Kilmer will also be reprising his role from 1986’s Top Gun while Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and others will share screen space with the Hollywood icons.

SEE ALSO: Is Tom Cruise Playing Superior Iron Man In Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange 2’? Fans Share Proof

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Watch Tom Cruise Fly A Real Fighter Jet In 'Top Gun: Maverick' BTS Featurette