Watch moment Biden falls off bike at Delaware beach

Posted on June 18, 2022 0

Joe Biden took a tumble on Saturday morning while out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The president, aged 79, fell from his bike while riding up to greet members of the public at Cape Henlopen State Park, creating a mad scramble of Secret Service and press.

Quickly bouncing back up, Mr Biden said: “I’m good”, adding “my foot got caught”.

He said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals and had bike clips in.

