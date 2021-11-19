Watch members of ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ team up with the cast of ‘9 to 5’ for Children in Need

Members of Ru Paul’s Drag Race appeared alongside the UK cast of musical 9-5 for this year’s Children in Need.

The sketch saw the cast of the musical and members of Drag Race team up to deliver a vibrant version Dolly Parton’s hit song “9 to 5” – you can watch a clip of the moment below:

Earlier in the evening, Ed Sheeran kicked off this year’s Children In Need with a musical performance.

Sheeran performed “Overpass Graffiti” from his latest album =. He appeared with his trademark acoustic guitar and was backed by his band for the uplifting live performance.

Others scheduled to perform on the night after Sheeran include Tom Grennan and the cast of the UK tour of 9 to 5 The Musical. There will also be a performance of the BBC Children in Need 2021 single – a reimagined version of “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac by Niall Horan and Anne-Marie.

This year’s Children in Need is being held in Salford at Media City – the first time in its 41 year history that it’s been held outside of London.

With the theme “together we can”, this year’s show will be hosted by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. Other hosts for the evening include Ade Adepitan MBE, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE.

The money raised through the show will help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

