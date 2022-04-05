Watch live as Zelensky speaks at UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak virtually to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian president will be making his address amid growing outrage over reported Russian atrocities in the war-torn nation.

Mr Zelensky on Monday accused Vladimir Putin‘s forces of committing “real genocide” after visiting the city of Bucha.

Both the UK and US have vowed to ensure “justice is done” amid “mounting evidence of war crimes”.

Tuesday’s speech will be Mr Zelensky’s first to the Security Council, with members Russia and China present.

