Watch live as Zelensky speaks at a virtual event held by Chatham House

Watch live as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a virtual event held by Chatham House.

Zelensky will provide an insight into what is happening in the war on Ukraine.

Russia‘s military has shifted most of the focus of its war to eastern Ukraine, after pulling back its forces from near the capital Kyiv.

On 4 May Boris Johnson confirmed that the UK will send a package of support worth £300 million to Ukraine in coming weeks.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.