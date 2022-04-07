Watch live as WHO Europe brief on the health crisis in Ukraine

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe is holding a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on the health situation in Ukraine.

Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, will be speaking alongside technical experts.

The organisation has already committed to providing Ukraine with the HIV drugs it needs following Russia’s invasion in February to ensure patients continue to receive life-saving medicine.

“This war has the potential to undermine the hard-earned progress of recent years on a number of health issues, including HIV,” Dr Klunge said, confirming the news.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.