Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

Posted on April 28, 2022 0

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivers a press briefing.

Psaki is speaking as the Biden-Harris administration announces plans to “lower costs and level the playing field for families and small businesses.”

President Biden has also asked Congress for more funding to help alleviate the crisis in Ukraine.

“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen,” Biden said.

